Cape sales dominate as rates soar

Cape sales reserved the top spot in this week’s broking reports. Clarksons reports that the year has begun with significant sales activity, against the backdrop of firming capesize freight rates. Freight rates for capes are now above $21,000 a day for the first time in many months.

Several scrubber and BWTS-installed capes are noted sold. Nissen Shipping appears to have finally sold the 2010-built King Ore for around $20m. Sales talk has surrounded this Japanese built ship for months.

Another cape sale has been completed by Turkey’s Eregli Denizcilik. This bulker player sold its only ship, the 2011-built Cape Istanbul. The Hanjin Subic- built ships was sold for $19.1m to Greece’s Union Marine Enterprises, according to VesselsValue.

Meanwhile, brokers are also reporting that Hong Kong owner Unique Shipping has quit dry bulk, offloading its one cape, the Shanghai Waigaoqiao built Unique Carrier for $11.5m.