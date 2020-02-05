Cape sales filter in

Cape sales filter in

February 5th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo, Europe 0 comments

James Marshall-led Berge bulk continues to renew his 50-ship strong cape arm, broking sources tell Splash. This week the Singapore mammoth has emerged as the buyer of a nine-year-old cape sold last week by John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk.

GoodBulk fetched $18m for the Chinese-built 175,900 dwt Aquacarrier although Radziwill is remaining tight-lipped on the deal. This is the first reported cape sale of the year.

GoodBulk is also said to have sold another cape quietly. Sales registers show the Monaco company has let go of the 2003-built 171,000 dwt Aquajoy for $10m, slightly above scrap levels. In a comparable deal to the Aquajoy, the one year older, slightly smaller 164,200 dwt Norfolk was just sold for scrap by US-listed Diana Shipping for $9.35m.

More deals in the cape sector are expected to be signed in the upcoming week with brokers reporting more than 10 large bulkers are currently being circulated for sale.

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Hans Thaulow

Hans Henrik Thaulow is an Oslo-based journalist who has been covering the shipping industry for the last 15 years. As well as some work for the Informa Group, Hans was the China correspondent for TradeWinds. He also contributes to Maritime CEO magazine. Hans’ shipping background extends to working as a shipbroker trainee with Simpson, Spence & Young in Hong Kong.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.