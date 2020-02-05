Cape sales filter in

James Marshall-led Berge bulk continues to renew his 50-ship strong cape arm, broking sources tell Splash. This week the Singapore mammoth has emerged as the buyer of a nine-year-old cape sold last week by John Michael Radziwill’s GoodBulk.

GoodBulk fetched $18m for the Chinese-built 175,900 dwt Aquacarrier although Radziwill is remaining tight-lipped on the deal. This is the first reported cape sale of the year.

GoodBulk is also said to have sold another cape quietly. Sales registers show the Monaco company has let go of the 2003-built 171,000 dwt Aquajoy for $10m, slightly above scrap levels. In a comparable deal to the Aquajoy, the one year older, slightly smaller 164,200 dwt Norfolk was just sold for scrap by US-listed Diana Shipping for $9.35m.

More deals in the cape sector are expected to be signed in the upcoming week with brokers reporting more than 10 large bulkers are currently being circulated for sale.