Capes trade hands rapidly

Ten capesizes have changed hands in the first weeks of 2021, a very active start to the year in a sector that has shown plenty of volatility recently.

A Chinese owner has sold the eight-year, Rongsheng-built, Han Fu Star . Brokers note that the 176,000 dwt sized bulker fetched $18.3m. Greek owner Nicholas G Moundreas-led NGM Energy has been tied to this latest cape transaction.

More deals are expected to be signed in the days to come. One ship gaining attention is Doun Kisen’s 2012-built, 180,000 dwt, Pacific Canopus. The market value for the Dalian-built ship is around $19m and bids are being lodged today.