Splash Extra

Capesize charge

Everyone is chasing big bulkers. Brokers are having a busy start to 2021

Splash SplashJanuary 27, 2021
0 53 2 minutes read

Sometimes graphs don’t tell the whole story. You might, for instance, look at the January completed S&P volumes chart compiled by VesselsValue and think that it’s been a muted few weeks. What’s been bubbling under the surface however is enormous interest and enquiries.

Brokers usually come into January over-refreshed, overweight and ready to gently ease themselves into the year in the traditionally quiet period between Christmas and Chinese New Year. That was not an option this year.

...

To continue reading, please login below or subscribe here.

 

Tags
Splash SplashJanuary 27, 2021
0 53 2 minutes read
Back to top button