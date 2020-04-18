Home Sector Containers Captain of German boxship reportedly killed by crew at Cartagena April 18th, 2020 Grant Rowles Americas, Containers, Europe, Operations

Myo Tun Zaw, the 50 year-old captain of 2007-built containership Spirit of Hamburg , has been killed by his crew at the port of Cartagena, according to Colombian media.

Colombian authorities did not provide detailed information of the incident, saying only that the captain was attacked during a fight. The body has been brought to shore to commence forensic examinations, and all evidence gathered will be handed over to the German authorities as the vessel is flagged in Germany.

While the captain is from Myanmar, some local reports state that the 12 other crew members are from the Philippines.

The 3,630 teu Spirit of Hamburg is owned by Rickmers according to Equasis, and is part of the Hamburg Sud network. It remains anchored at Cartagena.