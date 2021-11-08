Captain’s Table finalists announced

This week the Captain’s Table kicked off the bootcamp cycle for its 2021 cohort with the eight finalists for the Hong Kong start-up event revealed today.

Into its third year, the Captain’s Table has built up a reputation as one of best respected, neutral platforms hosting a maritime start-up competition. Winners of the past two editions have gone on to massively scale up their business operations. This year organisers sifted through 31 applications from 22 different countries in making their finalist decisions.

This year’s diverse range of finalists are Chinese magnetic robot firm Bingoo Robot, drag reduction specialists 13 Mari, carbon emissions tracker Everimpact, fuel catalyst firm Steele Environmental, behavioural-based safety company Sol-X, mental health platform OK Positive, regulatory adviser DanCompliance, and eyeGauge, a digital twin expert.

Splash will be streaming the finals live from Hong Kong on December 2.