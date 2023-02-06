AsiaOperations

Car carrier blaze off Vietnam

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 6, 2023
0 757 1 minute read
VTC NOW

Another car carrier caught fire over the weekend, the latest in a series of incidents that are spooking seafarers and insurers alike.

The 6,000 ceu Ah Shin made towards the Vietnamese coastline after a fire broke out on Friday. The blaze ripped through three decks and was only eventually put out earlier today.

The Panama-flagged ship was carrying 4,530 cars from South Korea to Singapore. Following the fire the 1999-built vessel has developed a list towards starboard. It is currently around 45 km from Vung Tau, a major port complex in southern Vietnam.

How the fire started has yet to be revealed, but experts suggest the Ah Shin blaze is likely to be related to the transportation of lithium-ion batteries.

Recently, serious and sometimes catastrophic incidents involving lithium-ion batteries have become more commonplace, to the point where many shipowners are refusing to transport secondhand cars which contain these batteries.

Once electric vehicles are caught up in any blaze they act as a serious accelerant. Lithium-ion batteries which catch fire can reach temperatures of more than 2,700 degrees celsius.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersFebruary 6, 2023
0 757 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button