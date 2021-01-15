Carboflotta sells LPG tanker to Hartmann and now eyes newbuilds

Genoa-based shipping company Carboflotta, lead by the Telesio and Filippi families, has told Splash that it has sold 2003-built LPG tanker Marola which has been circulating for sale on the market for more than one year.

The price is $14.45m and the buyer is German shipping company Chemgas Schiffahrts UG & Co., part of Hartmann group.

Enrico Filippi, chairman of Carboflotta, said the company will be looking on the market at modern tonnage to add in the fleet.

“Considered the high price of the secondhand units on the market today, it’s more likely for us to think at ordering a newbuilding,” the Italian owner said.

After the delivery of the Marola, Carboflotta operates today with a fleet of five vessels made up of two midsize LPG tankers on long-term charter to Petrobras and three handysize units on charter to Geogas.