Carbon Transition boss resigns

Oslo-listed investment company Carbon Transition, formerly known as Axxis Geo Solutions, announced that its chief executive, Ronny Bøhn, has decided to resign.

Bøhn joined the company from inApril in August 2020. He also previously served as vice president of marine operations at CGG.

The company said it is currently considering alternatives for Bøhn’s replacement and a transition schedule.

The Norwegian seismic player Axxis Geo Solutions changed its name to Carbon Transition back in August. The seismic business continued going forward with contracts and data library expected to generate revenues to finance the new strategy to invest in the energy transition plays. Last month, the company invested in carbon capture technology developer CO2 Capsol.