Carbon Transition invests in Dolphin Drilling

Oslo-listed investment company Carbon Transition has put around $1.75m in a private placement of common shares in the Øystein Stray Spetalen-backed semisub rig owner Dolphin Drilling.

The move follows Carbon Transition’s new board of directors’ decision to amend the company’s strategy to expand its investment focus into new areas in addition to companies and technologies that contribute to carbon emission reductions and energy transition.

Going forward, Carbon Transition, formerly known as Axxis Geo Solutions, said it would also invest in other industrial sectors in listed companies as well as companies expected to be listed in the near term. “This strategic shift has been made to optimize the company’s ability to generate attractive investment returns through the business cycle and capitalise on the company’s core strengths,” the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Carbon Transition’s largest investment and asset on its balance sheet is an ocean bottom node (OBN) multi-client library, with surveys in the Utsira area in the Norwegian North Sea and the Gulf of Suez in Egypt. The company added that it expects to see significant sales from this library going forward.

Dolphin Drilling’s private placement attracted strong interest from high-quality institutional investors, raising gross proceeds of $45m, up from $40m at launch. The rig owner is targeting a listing of its shares on Euronext Growth and expects to have its shares traded on or about September 13, 2022.