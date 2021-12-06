EuropeOffshore

Carbon Transition names interim CEO

Oslo-listed investment company Carbon Transition, formerly known as Axxis Geo Solutions, has appointed Nils Haugestad as its interim chief executive.

Haugestad will also continue to serve as the company’s chief financial officer. He will take over from Ronny Bøhn, who resigned last month after more than a year in charge.

Meanwhile, Bjørn Gisle Grønlie, chairman of Carbon Transition, will assume the position of executive chairman and assist the company in this interim period. 

The Norwegian seismic player, Axxis Geo Solutions, changed its name to Carbon Transition back in August. The seismic business continued going forward, with contracts and data library expected to generate revenues to finance the new strategy to invest in the energy transition plays. Earlier this month, the company struck a $2.2m deal to lease its Utsira multi-client library.

