Carbon-Zero and Repsol eye carbon sequestration opportunities on US Gulf Coast

Carbon-Zero US, an affiliate of Cox Oil, has signed an agreement with international multi-energy company Repsol to evaluate opportunities to develop carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) projects on the US Gulf Coast. The consortium will share technical knowledge and resources to evaluate potential projects that would combine the offshore expertise and operations of Cox Oil with Repsol’s technical knowledge and global experience with CCS projects.

Carbon-Zero will capture, transport and sequester carbon dioxide to underground reservoirs in the Gulf of Mexico. The company is currently soliciting emitters to join its efforts to sequester CO2 offshore and away from populated areas.

Ken Jackson, CEO of Carbon-Zero, said, “Our goal is to enhance our communities with energy supplied with the lowest carbon footprint possible. This consortium allows us to expand our commitment to remove emissions from critical infrastructure in our community.”