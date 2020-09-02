Cargill invests in Maersk Tankers spinoff ZeroNorth

Cargill has signed a strategic partnership deal which will see it invest in Maersk Tankers’ digital solutions spinoff ZeroNorth and commit its entire operated fleet to using ZeroNorth’s Optimise software to reduce CO2 emissions through digital technology.



ZeroNorth, which debuted in June 2019, helps vessel owners and operators reduce CO2 emissions and optimise earnings through its Optimise software. The new collaboration with Cargill increases the number of vessels using the software to almost 1,000.



Jan Dieleman, business leader for Cargill Ocean Transportation, commented: “By using the quantitative data approach on vessel performance, Cargill’s customers will benefit from reduced CO2 emissions and bunker consumption. Reducing CO2 emissions through improved vessel performance is a critical part of our business and we recognise the value of collaboration with fellow industry leaders to achieve this. By partnering with ZeroNorth, we will combine Cargill’s experience in chartering and trading with ZeroNorth’s expertise in software engineering.”

Cargill has been testing the Optimise software on part of its chartered fleet since last year.



“By having Cargill onboard as a large-scale customer and investor we are taking yet another step towards digitalising the tramp shipping industry to make a positive impact on the climate,” said Soren Meyer, CEO at ZeroNorth.