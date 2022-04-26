Cargill’s Jan Dieleman to lead Global Maritime Forum

Cargill’s shipping head, Jan Dieleman, has been appointed as chair of the international not-for-profit organisation Global Maritime Forum, taking over the position from Peter Stokes, former senior adviser and head of shipping at Lazard, who is retiring.

Stokes has served on the Global Maritime Forum’s board of directors since 2017, when the organisation was established.

“Peter has made great strides in helping the forum become an impactful organisation that not only drives change but addresses the key challenges we face as an industry today,” said Dieleman, who is also the chair of Sea Cargo Charter, a framework for assessing and disclosing the climate alignment of ship chartering activities.

In addition, Lynn Loo, the CEO of the Global Centre for Maritime Decarbonisation, Semiramis Paliou, CEO of Greek bulker owner Diana Shipping, and Captain Rajesh Unni, founder and CEO of shipmanager Synergy Group, were also elected as new members of the board.

“Lynn, Semiramis, and Unni each bring unique and important perspectives as well as a deep understanding and appreciation for the collective challenges the industry faces, thus contributing to the Global Maritime Forum’s ability to bring positive change for our community, the industry, and society,” added Dieleman.

The board of Global Maritime Forum also includes Wan Hai’s Randy Chen as vice-chair, Onassis Foundation’s Anthony S. Papadimitriou, HKUST’s Christine Loh, DFDS & Maersk Drilling’s Claus V. Hemmingsen, Citi’s Michael Parker, and Oivind Lorentzen III of Northern Navigation and SEACOR Holding.