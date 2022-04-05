Dry CargoEuropeOperations

Cargo vessel sinking in Mariupol after Russian shelling

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 5, 2022
0 303 Less than a minute
Ukrainian Interior Ministry

Ukrainian authorities have said that a Dominican Republic-flagged vessel is sinking in the port of Mariupol after being hit by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in a statement that the ship was struck during shelling from the sea by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room and injuring one crewmember. 

According to the ministry’s social media posts, the ship in question is the 1995-built general cargo vessel Azburg, owned by MSCo Global of Malta.

“The ship is on fire and is gradually going under water. It is impossible to conduct a rescue operation under constant fire,” the ministry added.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has managed to evacuate the crew to safety.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinApril 5, 2022
0 303 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button