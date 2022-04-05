Cargo vessel sinking in Mariupol after Russian shelling

Ukrainian authorities have said that a Dominican Republic-flagged vessel is sinking in the port of Mariupol after being hit by Russian troops.

The Ukrainian Interior Ministry said in a statement that the ship was struck during shelling from the sea by Russia, causing a fire in the engine room and injuring one crewmember.

According to the ministry’s social media posts, the ship in question is the 1995-built general cargo vessel Azburg , owned by MSCo Global of Malta.

“The ship is on fire and is gradually going under water. It is impossible to conduct a rescue operation under constant fire,” the ministry added.

Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service has managed to evacuate the crew to safety.