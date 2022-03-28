Dry CargoEuropeOperations

Cargo vessel suffers hull breach in the Black Sea

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 28, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
DMC-FZ20 / Marine Traffic

Russian-owned general cargo vessel Omskiy 205 suffered a hull breach in the Black Sea while on its way from Turkey to Rostov, Russia.

Russian media said, citing the country’s maritime authority Rosmorrechflot, that the incident was not due to military action, but that the ship was hit by a strong wave that formed a hole in the area of ​​​​the engine room.

The rescue ship of Rosmorrechflot Spasatel Demidov towed the 1993-built vessel in the Kerch region, some 1.2 miles from the Crimean coast, to pump out the water from the flooded engine room.

The Omskiy 205 has a crew of 12 onboard. No injury or loss of life has been reported.

Tags
Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMarch 28, 2022
0 0 Less than a minute
Photo of Adis Ajdin

Adis Ajdin

Adis is an experienced news reporter with a background in finance, media and education. He has written across the spectrum of offshore energy and ocean industries for many years and is a member of International Federation of Journalists. Previously he had written for Navingo media group titles including Offshore Energy, Subsea World News and Marine Energy.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button