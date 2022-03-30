Cargotec to exit Kalmar’s heavy port cranes business, mulls MacGregor sale

Following a failed merger with Konecranes, Finnish maritime engineering group Cargotec plans to exit Kalmar’s heavy cranes business and has started evaluating strategic options for cargo and load handling specialist MacGregor, including a potential sale of the business.

“Going forward, Kalmar will offer industry shaping, eco-efficient cargo handling equipment and lifecycle services in the mobile equipment product categories, straddle and shuttle carriers as well as Bromma spreaders,” the company said in a statement.

As for MacGregor, Cargotec said it will evaluate the whole business area, inclusive of its merchant, offshore and services businesses.

Cargotec added that it will in the future focus on sustainability and growth in profitable core businesses Hiab, Kalmar Mobile Solutions and Kalmar’s horizontal transportation business. Cargotec’s strategy will be based on Hiab, which provides on-road load handling equipment. “Hiab’s business portfolio will remain the same, but Cargotec plans to further accelerate the development of Hiab’s mergers and acquisitions (M&A) pipeline,” the Helsinki-based firm said.

In addition, Cargotec’s operational model will be reviewed with the capital allocation priorities for the upcoming 12 months planned to be an acceleration of M&A, research and development investments in electrification, robotics and digitalisation as well as Cargotec’s climate programme Mission Climate.