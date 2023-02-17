Carisbrooke Shipping to trial hydrogen engine onboard

Carisbrooke Shipping has partnered with Carnot whose consortium has been awarded £2.3m ($2.75m) to develop a zero-emission 50kW hydrogen auxiliary engine demonstrator.

Following design, simulations and s testing, the single-fuel hydrogen engine will be integrated into a containerised system and mounted on the deck of one of Carisbrooke’s vessels for a 40-day sea trial in early 2025 to partially supply electrical power to the vessel.

Archie Watts-Farmer, Carnot founder, commented: “Over the last two years, Carisbrooke have been championing our efforts in bringing a double efficiency fuel agnostic engine technology capable of halving emissions using traditional fuels or reducing marine emissions to zero using next generation fuels such as hydrogen, while maximising range.”

Wartsila and MAN, the world’s top two marine engine makers, are readying their own hydrogen engine designs, while others are ahead such as Compagnie Maritime Belge (CMB)’s clean technology division, CMB.TECH, which has a range of hydrogen engines already and has recently joined forces with Volvo’s engine maker, Volvo Penta, to speed up the development of dual-fuel hydrogen-powered solutions for both on-land and at-sea applications.