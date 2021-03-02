Carl Büttner places four chemical tankers under the management of Ardmore Shipping

New York-listed tanker owner Ardmore Shipping Corporation is taking on the commercial management of four chemical tankers owned by Germany’s Carl Büttner.

The 24,000 dwt quartet Aurelia, Avalon, Apollo and Admiral will operate alongside Ardmore’s chemical tanker fleet, doubling the size of smaller chemical tankers under Ardmore’s management. Ardmore says the deal will leverage its global platform and experience in the chemical and vegetable oil trades.

Gernot Ruppelt, chief commercial officer at Ardmore Shipping, commented: “We feel honoured that a company as well-established and professional as Carl Büttner has entrusted us with their assets. These are four high-quality, high-performing vessels, and we will work hard to repay their trust with performance.

“This move also reflects our belief in the significant growth potential for more sustainable, non-fossil fuel cargoes, which already makes up 25% of our business. The energy transition is driving greater demand for non-fossil cargoes. In joining forces with Carl Büttner, we have strengthened our platform when it comes to meeting customers’ needs for the movement of chemical cargoes, which will benefit both partners mutually.”

Thorsten Mackenthun, managing director of Carl Büttner, added: “We believe there is a lot of aligned thinking between Büttner and Ardmore, and we look forward to this new partnership. There is a strong match between our chemical tankers and Ardmore’s global presence and strong track record in the chemical and vegoil markets. And we look forward to exploring new trades and cargo opportunities for our ships.”