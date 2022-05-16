EuropeOperationsTankers

Carl-Johan Hagman steps down at Stena

Markus Lindbom, Stena Line’s chief commercial officer, is being promoted to take over from Carl-Johan Hagman as CEO of Stena Rederi and head of shipping from August 1. Hagman has chosen to move on to unspecified opportunities outside of Stena after more than a decade with one of Sweden’s most famous shipping brands.

Lindbom has worked for various Stena divisions for the past 17 years. Prior to that he was a seafarer.

Hagman will remain chairman of the board of product tanker affiliate Concordia Maritime and remain on the board of Stena Glovis and NMT.

