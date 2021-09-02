Offshore

Carnarvon awards jackup contract to Valaris

Adis Ajdin September 2, 2021
Carnarvon Petroleum

ASX-listed Carnarvon Petroleum has signed a contract with offshore driller Valaris to utilise the 2006-built jackup rig Valaris JU-107 for the Buffalo-10 drilling campaign.

The drilling operations are expected to commence once the rig has completed its current operations in the Timor Sea. According to Carnarvon, those operations should be wrapped up in around eight to ten weeks.

The final well timing will be subject to securing the remaining drilling support services and equipment, and joint venture and regulatory approvals.

Carnarvon managing director and CEO, Adrian Cook, said: “Having secured a rig that is currently in operation is hugely beneficial in terms of the direct continuation of drilling and associated services.”

The Valaris JU-107 had previously worked for Carnarvon on the Dorado-1 discovery in 2018.

Adis Ajdin September 2, 2021
