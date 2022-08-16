CARRIER53’ unpacks its goals

Hamburg’s newest shipping line has broken cover to detail its goals.

Splash reported last week on the creation of CARRIER53’, a carrier backed by German leasing firm Lotus Containers, focusing on the shipment of oversized 53-foot containers from China to the US.

To date, the carrier has successfully completed 39 voyages with sailings running weekly, the company revealed yesterday.

“The shipping of 53-foot containers became increasingly difficult or even impossible during covid-19 due to the collapse of international supply chains and the dramatic shortage of vessel space,” commented Jan Frahnert, managing partner of CARRIER53’, discussing the genesis for the new company. “This prompted us to establish a specialised liner service with the know-how and network of our current team of experts. The response from the industry was enormous, encouraging us to expand the business model and manifest it with the establishment of a new liner shipping company.” Our positive development will end the moment we follow the mainstream



Willem-Alexander Dous, managing Partner and CEO, added: "Our positive development will end the moment we follow the mainstream – and that must never happen."

“In a sold-out container freight market, CARRIER53’uses containerized multipurpose tonnage and lightly customized open-hatch bulk carriers to transport the oversized boxes,” analysts at Alphaliner noted in a recent report.

The CARRIER53’ site shows the company currently operates six vessels, two of which are owned, namely the 33,400 dwt MPP Warnow Jupiter and the 36,250 dwt open-hatch bulk carrier Shanghai Pearl.