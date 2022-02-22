Carriers reign supreme

Clients of shipping lines choose to have short memories. Shippers do like to moan - theirs is such a fractious relationship with their transport providers, always has been.

There is a certain irony about the constant complaints flying in at the moment about box shipping profits. Shippers wanting low rates, which they had got used to, is the source of much of today’s ranting.

Lest we forget, for years lines bled cash and shippers profited. In the past decade, Hanjin went bust, PIL, HMM and...