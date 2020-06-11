Carriers urged to follow the digital path created by banks

In the 14 months since he moved to Amsterdam as the founding CEO of the Digital Container Shipping Association (DCSA), Thomas Bagge has been to the bank just once. It’s a point he makes by way of showing the path liner shipping is on to make booking a box a far more simple, online experience. Carriers must aspire to get to the digital levels banks have done, Bagge says today.

Bagge, a 13-year Maersk man prior to his DCSA appointment, is the latest high profile name in the ongoing Maritime CEO Tech Leader Series sponsored by Dualog. The episode, produced by Ocean Technologies Group, centres around what carriers are doing to go digital and how so many archaic shipping practices should be consigned to the history books.

Founded in April last year, the DCSA features the world’s nine largest carriers.

Watch out next week as the TV show returns with a look at how the business of chartering is changing.

