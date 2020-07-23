Carsten Mortensen ties up with Gunvor and ECCO for new MR venture

Carsten Mortensen has laced up an interesting new MR venture. The Danish shipping entrepreneur who founded Dee4 Capital last year, has teamed up with Italian shoemaker ECCO and Swiss commodities giant Gunvor to create E4C Shipping, a vehicle that has just placed orders with Hyundai Mipo Dockyard in South Korea for two firm MR product tankers. The contract comes with options for two more MRs. Delivery of the firm vessels is scheduled in the second half of 2021.



According to Dee4, the vessels will be amongst the most fuel-efficient product tankers operating in the world. No prices have been revealed for the newbuilds.



“We are delighted to place an order for vessels of such a high specification from the pre-eminent product tanker shipyard in the world. We look forward to working alongside our highly professional investment partners on this transaction,” said Mortensen, the former CEO of both BW and Norden.

Dee4 Capital currently owns a fleet of five handy tankers.