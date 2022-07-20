AsiaPorts and Logistics

Cart before horse: Terminal to open in Bangladesh without an operator

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 20, 2022
0 63 1 minute read
Chittagong Port Authority

A first ship will dock at the brand new Patenga Container Terminal tomorrow, despite the fact that the Chittagong Port Authority has yet to land an operator for the facility.

With the port, Bangladesh’s largest, already operating at full capacity and regularly subject to congestion, the new 450,000 teu terminal cannot come soon enough. Construction has run into delays of more than two years. Given the lack of a confirmed foreign operator, to begin with the port authority has decided to prioritise geared ships to its new terminal while it holds urgent negotiations with global terminal operators to find someone willing to take on the lease. APM Terminals, Red Sea Gateway Terminal and DP World are tipped to be in the running to win the concession.

The port can currently accommodate ships with a maximum 9.5 m of draught and 190 m of length. The Patenga terminal will be able to accommodate ships with 10.5 m of draught and 200 m of length.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersJuly 20, 2022
0 63 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button