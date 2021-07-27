Case made for Franco-Scottish floating wind and hydrogen collaboration

The European Marine Energy Centre (EMEC) and partners have delivered a report outlining a series of recommendations for the Scottish government to facilitate research collaborations between Scottish and French organisations working on floating wind and hydrogen.

Published by The Scottish government, the report produced by EMEC in partnership with French engineering firm INNOSEA and London-based The Renewables Consulting Group (RCG), part of ERM, explores the technical innovation status of both floating wind and hydrogen supply chains in Scotland and in France.

The report identified shared technical and innovation challenges in the supply chain, including the need to develop port infrastructure and offshore working practices, as well as further research and development in materials and components for both floating wind and hydrogen systems. Opportunities and research needs associated with the integration of floating offshore wind and hydrogen systems in the future are also laid out in the report, noting that it is currently unclear whether hydrogen production facilities would best be located on or offshore if powered by floating wind.

Research conducted for the report was bolstered by direct engagement with supply chain stakeholders in both Scotland and France, including technology providers, infrastructure operators, project developers, policymakers, academics, and enterprise agencies.

Stakeholders took part in a series of online workshops, interviews, and questionnaires. “The sessions highlighted the significant appetite from supply chain organisations in both countries to explore future collaborative demonstration projects with these technologies.”

As a result of constructive engagement with French organisations in the Brittany and Occitanie regions, the report recommends that the Scottish government seek to facilitate knowledge exchange and relationship-building activities between Scotland and organisations in those regions. Establishing a research and development platform involving organisations in Scotland, Brittany and Occitanie is a further recommendation to support collaborative innovation activity to help resolve the shared technical challenges identified.