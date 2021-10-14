Case made for green hydrogen ahead of COP26

The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) has issued a 115-page report in which it makes a strong case for the rapid development of green hydrogen infrastructure, suggesting renewable fuels based on the substance and advanced biofuels could cut up to 80% of CO2 emissions attributed to shipping by 2050.

Renewable fuels should contribute at least 70% of the sector’s energy mix in 2050, IRENA’s report suggests, outlining a roadmap for the global shipping sector in line with the global 1.5°C climate goal. The report comes out just over a fortnight ahead of COP26, a major international climate summit taking place in Glasgow.

IRENA’s director-general Francesco La Camera said: “Decarbonising global shipping is one of the most challenging sectors to address – and despite raised ambitions – current plans fall short of what is needed. This IRENA outlook clearly shows that cutting CO2 emissions in such a strategic, hard to abate sector is technically feasible through green hydrogen fuels.” Cutting CO2 emissions in such a hard to abate sector is technically feasible through green hydrogen fuels



IRENA’s decarbonisation 1.5°C pathway (see chart at bottom of article) is based on four key measures such as indirect electrification by employing green hydrogen-based fuels, the inclusion of advanced biofuels, the improvement of vessels’ energy efficiency and the reduction of sectoral activity due to systemic changes in global trade dynamics.

E-methanol and e-ammonia are the most promising green hydrogen-based fuels, with particularly e-ammonia set to be the backbone for the sector’s decarbonising by 2050, the IRENA report predicts. E-ammonia could represent as much as 43% of the sector’s energy needs in 2050, which would imply the use of about 183m tonnes of renewable ammonia for international shipping alone, a comparable amount to today’s ammonia global production, according to IRENA projections.

In order to make these new fuels price competitive, IRENA has joined the growing throng of organisations calling for a carbon levy, something that will be keenly debated at next month’s Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC) gathering at the International Maritime Organization.

