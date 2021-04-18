Castor Maritime adds another aframax

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has acquired a 2005 Korean-built aframax tanker for $14.8m.

The acquisition takes Castor’s fleet of tankers to three, having acquired its first tankers in February with a double aframax deal.

Delivery is scheduled for the second quarter of this year.

Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, commented: “We are pleased to announce our tenth vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of an Aframax tanker, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our recently announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of sixteen vessels.

“We constantly monitor the market for attractive acquisition opportunities across vessel sizes and segments.”

Castor Maritime started the year with a fleet of six panamax bulkers and now owns 16 vessels made up of one capesize, five kamsarmaxes, seven panamaxes and three aframax tankers.