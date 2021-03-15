Castor Maritime adds another kamsarmax taking fleet to 14

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has announced the $16.85m acquisition of a 2011-built Japanese kamsarmax bulker.

Delivery is scheduled for sometime between the second and third quarter of this year. The kamsarmax is the fifth acquired by Castor this year, adding to a capesize and two aframaxes added to the company’s fleet since the beginning of the year.

Castor took delivery of one of the two aframaxes last week, Dubai Navigations’s Dubai Harmony which has been renamed Wonder Polaris . The vessel is currently employed under a time charter contract with a minimum duration of about one year at a minimum rate of $15,000 per day.

Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, commented: “We are pleased to announce our eighth vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of another Kamsarmax dry bulk vessel, our fifth, to Castor’s fleet. Upon completion of all our recently announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of fourteen vessels.

“In addition, we are also happy to announce the successful delivery of our first of two Aframax LR2 tankers, marking our foray into the tanker market.”