Castor Maritime adds another panamax bulker with Borealis buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has continued its incredible buying spree with the addition of a secondhand Chinese-built panamax bulker.

Castor has paid $14.5m for the 2011-built vessel, and delivery is scheduled for May. The vessel matches the description of Borealis Finance’s panamax Brahms, which has been reported as sold this week by Intermodal.

The panamax is the second acquired by Castor this year, adding to 10 other additions to its fleet made up of a capesize bulker, six kamsarmax bulkers and three aframax tankers.

Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, commented: “We are very pleased to announce the acquisition of one more Panamax dry bulk vessel in 2021, increasing Castor’s dry bulk fleet to 15 vessels. Upon completion of all our recently announced acquisitions, our fleet will consist of 18 vessels, tripling in size since the start of this year.

“The anticipated prompt delivery of this vessel will allow Castor to take further advantage of the current strong market demand for dry bulk tonnage.”