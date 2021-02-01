Castor Maritime confirms kamsarmax buy

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has confirmed that it has acquired a 2010-built kamsarmax for $15.85m.

The announcement confirms broker reports linking the company to Sanoyas kamsarmax Key Evolution , which will become the first kamsarmax in the Castor fleet.

Castor was exclusively a panamax bulker owner until swooping for Imabari Senpaku’s capsize Ocean Compass last month, with six panamaxes currently on the water.

This latest addition makes eight bulkers in total for the fast growing owner, and if broker reports are correct the fleet will soon grow to ten ships after Castor was linked to 2006-built Chronos Shipping panamax pair Thessaloniki and Pireas.

Commenting on the kamsarmax acquisition, Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, said: “We are very excited to announce the acquisition of our first Kamsarmax vessel. Once again, we have demonstrated our ability to expand our fleet with the addition of our 8th vessel shortly after the announcement of our previous vessel acquisition.”