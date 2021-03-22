Dry CargoEurope

Castor Maritime finds work for new bulker pair

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMarch 22, 2021
Castor Maritime

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has announced the delivery of two bulkers, both of which have gone straight out on charter.

Castor has taken delivery of Magic Orion (formerly Ocean Compass), a 2006-built Japanese capesize which it acquired from Imabari Senpaku in January for $17.5m. The vessel commenced a new time charter over the weekend, for around 35 days at a rate of $21,000 per day.

The company has also taken delivery of Magic Argo (formerly Fortune Miracle), a 2009 Japanese kamsarmax bought from Hong Kong-based Korean owner Cido for $14.5m. The vessel, already valued at over $16m by VesselsValue has commended a new time charter for around four months at a rate of $25,100 per day.

Castor Maritime started the year with a fleet of six panamax bulkers and has since gone on a buying spree acquiring five kamsarmaxes, one capesize and two aframax tankers.

Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

