Castor Maritime finds work for new kamsarmax

Nasdaq-listed Greek shipowner Castor Maritime has taken delivery of its first kamsarmax and the vessel will immediately go out on charter.

Castor moved into the kamsarmax segment last month, forking out $15.85m for the Japanese-built Key Evolution. The vessel was delivered earlier this week and has been renamed Magic Venus.

The vessel is now set to commence employment tomorrow under a time charter agreement at $18,500 per day for a period of five to seven months. It will generate around $2.8m to $4.2m depending on the employment period, assuming no off-hire days.

Castor had a busy February, snapping up three kamsarmax bulkers, a capesize bulker and two aframax tankers adding to its fleet of six panamaxes.

