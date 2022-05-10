EuropeTankers

Castor Maritime flips LR2 for $3.8m profit

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinMay 11, 2022
Harry Strange / Marrine Traffic

Nasdaq-listed bulker and tanker owner Castor Maritime has struck a deal with an undisclosed third party to sell its 2002-built aframax LR2 tanker Wonder Arcturus for $13.15m.

The Cyprus-based firm acquired the 106,000 dwt vessel, formerly known as Agathonissos, from Eletson Corp for 9.3m.

The Korean-built vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner during the second quarter of 2022, earning Castor a net gain on the sale of approximately $3.8m, excluding any transaction-related costs.

Castor said the conclusion of the deal is subject to the execution of definitive documentation customary for this type of transaction. After the sale, the company will have a fleet of 28 vessels consisting of one capesize, seven kamsarmax and 12 panamax bulkers, as well as one aframax, five aframax/LR2 and two handy tankers.

In addition to the sale, Castor revealed it had fixed its 2005-built panamax bulker Magic Moon this month on a time charter contract at $20,500 per day. The charter is expected to commence on or around May 13, 2022, and will last for about 25 days.

