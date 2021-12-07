Castor Maritime grows tanker fleet as it charters out two bulkers

Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime has returned to the secondhand sale and purchase market with a deal to acquire an aframax LR2 tanker, while also securing employment for two of its bulk carriers.

The Cyprus-based firm is adding a 2006 Korean-built tanker for $18.15m. The vessel should deliver this month with a three-month charter attached, at a daily rate of $15,000 and a 50% profit-sharing arrangement over such level, based on a predetermined formula.

Meanwhile, the 2010-built kamsarmax Magic Twilight has been fixed on a time charter contract at $19,000 per day. The charter commenced on November 29, 2021, and has a duration of about 45 days.

Furthermore, the 2005-built panamax Magic Moon has been fixed for 60 days on a time charter contract at $17,500 per day. The charter commenced on December 3.

The latest purchase will take Castor’s fleet to 28 ships, including one capesize, seven kamsarmaxes, eleven panamaxes and nine tankers.