Castor Maritime linked to three more bulkers

Nasdaq-listed Greek dry bulk owner Castor Maritime has been linked by shipbrokers to two separate deals for a total of three bulkers.

Seasure Shipbroking is listing Castor as the taker of Chronos Shipping panamax pair Thessaloniki and Pireas. The two 2006 Imabari-built bulkers are listed as sold to Castor for $10.5m each. VesselsValue places a value of $9.1m each on the pair.

The broking firm also lists Castor as the buyer of 2010-built Sanoyas kamsarmax Key Evolution for $15.25m. The vessel, sold by Japan’s Tokei Kaiun, is valued at $14.4m by VesseslsValue and if confirmed would become the first kamsarmax in the Castor fleet.

Castor was exclusively a panamax bulker owner until swooping for Imabari Senpaku’s capsize Ocean Compass just days ago.

Led by Petros Panagiotidis, Castor listed in 2019 with just one panamax and should these latest deals be confirmed the company will have grown to a total of ten bulkers.