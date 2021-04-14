Castor Maritime puts new kamsarmax pair to work

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has taken delivery of two more kamsarmaxes, acquired on the secondhand market, and immediately put the vessels to work.

Castor has secured a time charter contract for 2010-built kamsarmax Magic Twilight (ex Inspiration), commencing on April 13 at a rate of $19,000 per day and for a period of 20 days.

2011-built kamsarmax Magic Thunder is also set to commence a new charter. The vessel has been fixed from April 17 at a rate of $18,900 for a period of 60 days.

Fast-growing Castor has a fleet of 15 vessels, made up of a capesize bulker, five kamsarmax bulkers, seven panamax bulkers and two aframax tankers. The company started the year with just six panamax bulkers.