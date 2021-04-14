Dry CargoEurope

Castor Maritime puts new kamsarmax pair to work

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 15, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has taken delivery of two more kamsarmaxes, acquired on the secondhand market, and immediately put the vessels to work.

Castor has secured a time charter contract for 2010-built kamsarmax Magic Twilight (ex Inspiration), commencing on April 13 at a rate of $19,000 per day and for a period of 20 days.

2011-built kamsarmax Magic Thunder is also set to commence a new charter. The vessel has been fixed from April 17 at a rate of $18,900 for a period of 60 days.

Fast-growing Castor has a fleet of 15 vessels, made up of a capesize bulker, five kamsarmax bulkers, seven panamax bulkers and two aframax tankers. The company started the year with just six panamax bulkers.

Tags
Grant Rowles Grant RowlesApril 15, 2021
0 17 Less than a minute
Grant Rowles

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button