Castor Maritime seals charter for latest panamax acquisition

Nasdaq-listed dry bulk owner Castor Maritime has taken delivery of its latest acquisition, a 2010-built Japanese panamax, and commenced a new time charter for the vessel.

Earlier this month, Castor acquired Triton Navigation’s Triton Hawk for $13.86m and the vessel has now been named Magic Nova.

Magic Nova has since commenced a charter for six to nine months at a rate of $10,400 per day, roughly in line with Castor’s average charter hire rate of $10,800.

Petros Panagiotidis led Castor Maritime listed on the Nasdaq early last year with a fleet of one single panamax bulker, the Magic P, and now has a fleet of six panamax bulkers.