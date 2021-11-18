Castor Maritime seals four new charters

Nasdaq-listed Castor Maritime has secured employment for four of its bulk carriers with undisclosed charterers.

The 2010-built panamax bulker Magic Nova has been fixed from November 17 for eleven and up to about fourteen months at a gross daily charter rate equal to 92% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes. The vessel was previously booked in September at $32,000 per day plus a one-time ballast bonus of $1.3m.

Another panamax has been chartered out for between eleven and fourteen months, with commencement expected on December 7. The 2013-built Magic Pluto has been fixed at a daily charter rate equal to 91% of the average of the Baltic Panamax Index 5TC routes.

The Greek owner has also fixed the 2006-built capesize Magic Orion from November 21 on a time charter contract that will also last between eleven and fourteen months. The daily charter rate is equal to 101% of the average of the Baltic Capesize Index 5TC routes. The Magic Orion was last month employed for around 45 days at a rate of $73,000.

Meanwhile, the 2011-built panamax Magic Vela will go on an approximately 45-day charter at a $19,000 daily rate, plus a one-time gross ballast bonus of $550,000. The charter is expected to commence on or around November 29 this year.

The Cyprus-based bulker and tanker owner has bolstered its fleet to 27 vessels, having started the year with just six panamax bulkers. The company has booked a net profit of $15.5m for the three months ended September 30, 2021.