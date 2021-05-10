Dry CargoEuropeFinance and InsuranceTankers

Castor Maritime seals fresh funds to support growth plans

Grant Rowles Grant RowlesMay 11, 2021
Castor Maritime

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime looks set to continue its rapid fleet expansion after securing an $18m senior term loan facility.

Castor says it has closed and drawdown on the facility, which is with a European bank and secured by two of its tankers. It intends to use the proceeds for general corporate purposes, including supporting the company’s growth plans.

Castor Maritime has grown its fleet to 24 vessels, having started the year with just six panamax bulkers. It now owns one capesize, seven kamsarmaxes, eight panamaxes and eight tankers.

The company has recently been linked by brokers to three separate deals for five ships worth nearly $100m.

