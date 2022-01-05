Dry CargoEurope

Castor Maritime seals new charters for bulker pair

Photo of Grant Rowles Grant RowlesJanuary 6, 2022
Nasdaq-listed Greek shipowner Castor Maritime has sealed new charters for two of its bulkers, and has also taken delivery of two vessels acquired last year.

The 2010-built panamax bulker Magic Horizon has commenced a charter at a rate of $20,100 per day for a period of around 100 days, while 2010-built kamsarmax bulker Magic Venus has commenced a charter of around 25 days at $29,000 per day.

Castor has also announced the delivery of 2006-built Aframax LR2 tanker Wonder Bellatrix and 2012-built panamax bulker Magic Callisto, both of which were acquired in December.

Founded in 2019 by Petros Panagiotidis, Castor owns a fleet of 29 vessels made up of 20 bulkers and nine tankers.

