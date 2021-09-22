Castor Maritime seals pair of charters

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has secured time charter contracts for two of its bulk carriers. The charterers have not been disclosed.

The newly delivered 2014-built panamax bulker Magic Mars, which Castor acquired in May this year, has been fixed on a time charter contract at a daily rate of $34,600. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 24, 2021, and will last for about 75 days.

Meanwhile, the 2009-built kamsarmax Magic Argo has gone on a time charter contract for 90 days at $33,500 per day from September 14, 2021.

Petros Panagiotidis, chief executive officer of Castor, commented: “We continue to see strong demand for dry bulk transportation services, as evidenced by our recent employment fixtures at attractive gross daily charter rates. Our well-timed expansion plans in early 2021 and persistent focus on prompt deliveries of acquired vessels, allow our company to take advantage of this strong market with a dry bulk fleet consisting of 19 vessels on a fully delivered basis.”

Castor Maritime also recently fixed its three bulk carriers, Magic Nebula, Magic Moon, and Magic Nova, also to undisclosed charterers for $31,750, $30,250, and $32,000, respectively.