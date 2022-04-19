Dry CargoEurope

Castor Maritime seals three new bulker charters

April 19, 2022
Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has announced new charters for three of its panamax bulk carriers.

The 2005-built Magic Moon has been fixed on a time charter for around 25 days at a gross daily charter rate of $25,500, while the 2007-built Magic Rainbow has been fixed for a period of around 60 days at a rate of $16,500.

Meanwhile, the 2010-built Magic Horizon has been fixed for a period of around 55 days at a rate of $17,500. The vessel will then head into a new 12- to 15-month charter as previously announced by Castor Maritime earlier this month.

Castor Maritime owns a fleet of 29 vessels made up of 20 bulkers and nine tankers.

