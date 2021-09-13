Castor Maritime seals three new charters

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has landed time charter contracts for three of its bulk carriers. The charterers have not been disclosed.

The 2010-built kamsarmax Magic Nebula has been fixed on a time charter contract at a daily rate of $31,750. The charter commenced on September 4, 2021, and has a minimum duration of six months and a maximum duration of eight months.

Meanwhile, the 2005-built panamax Magic Moon has gone on a time charter contract for 90 days at $30,250 per day from August 31, 2021.

Further, the 2010-built Magic Nova has been fixed for 70 days at $32,000 per day plus a one-time ballast bonus of $1.3m. The charter is expected to commence on or around September 17, 2021.

Castor Maritime took its fleet to 27 ships in August, having started the year with just six panamax bulkers. The Cyprus-based firm now owns one capesize, seven kamsarmaxes, eleven panamaxes and eight tankers.

Castor Maritime also recently fixed its kamsarmax pair Magic Perseus and Magic Thunder, to undisclosed charterers for about 100 days at $35,000 per day.