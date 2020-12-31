Castor Maritime secures financing for bulker pair

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has announced that it has entered into a binding commitment letter with a European financial institution to obtain financing of $15m for two bulk carriers.

The company expects the credit facility to close in January 2021.

In the meantime, the company received notification letter from the Nasdaq Stock Market granting the company an additional 180 day extension until June 28, 2021 to regain compliance with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement.

Castor Maritime’s fleet currently consists of six panamax bulkers.