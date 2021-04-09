Castor Maritime takes fleet to 15 with another panamax

Nasdaq-listed Greek owner Castor Maritime has entered into an agreement to purchase 2011 Japanese-built panamax dry bulk carrier Xi Jiang Yue from Hong Kong’s Ocean Broaden Shipping for a purchase price of $18.48m.

Delivery of the 74,900 dwt vessel should take place in Q2 2021.

Petros Panagiotidis, CEO of Castor, said: “We are pleased to announce our ninth vessel acquisition in 2021 with the addition of another Panamax dry bulk vessel to Castor’s fleet. Our focus remains on deploying our capital and growing our fleet through timely acquisitions of vessels across shipping segments.”

On a fully delivered basis, Castor Maritime will have a fleet of 15 vessels consisting of 1 capesize, 5 kamsarmax and 7 panamax dry bulk vessels and 2 aframax LR2 tankers.