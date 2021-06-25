AmericasPorts and Logistics

Caxxor Group to develop port in Mexico’s northeastern Tamaulipas state

Photo of Kim Biggar Kim BiggarJune 25, 2021
Caxxor Group, an international conglomerate, is looking to develop the Matamoros port in Mexico’s Tamaulipas state on its border with the US. The project would expand the existing port as part of Caxxor’s T-MEC corridor linking Mexico and Canada.

In its 2018-2023 master development plan, the Tamaulipas port authority identified expansion opportunities for storage areas and railroads.

The company announced in October 2020 that it planned to build a $3.3bn network of facilities from Mexico to Canada, including a new port and shipyard in Mazatlán, industrial parks in several locations in Mexico, a Mexican exports logistics centre in Winnipeg, Canada, and railway tracks in Sinaloa to link with existing railroads in Mexico, the US and Canada.

Caxxor CEO Carlos Ortiz said previously that agricultural, automotive, manufacturing and energy-sector goods will be transformed at newly built factories and plants that will add value to them as they move along the Mexican section of the corridor.

