CBO scores Petrobras contracts for PSV trio

Brazilian offshore vessel owner and services provider CBO has secured new contracts with Petrobras for three large platform supply vessels.

The contracts, with an undisclosed value, are for four years each and set to commence in August this year.

The 2016-built 4,700 dwt units of Ulstein design, CBO Oceana, CBO Itajaí and CBO Aliança, will operate as suppliers of general cargo for Petrobras’ production and exploration units.

Brazil is expected to remain a hotspot for quality offshore tonnage, with the state-run oil giant alone in the market for more than 40 units, of which around half are most likely to be foreign-flagged.