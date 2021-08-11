CCCC wins contact for Kamchatka LNG complex

China’s leading marine and waterway contractor, China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), has been appointed as a major contractor in the development of the LNG export terminal at Bechevinskaya Bay on Russia’s eastern Kamchatka Peninsula.

With a total projected budget in excess of RUB21bn ($284m), the marine LNG complex will include two FLNGs and is expected to handle around 21.7m tonnes of LNG annually.

CCCC will develop the approach channel in the Bechevinsky Bay, a berth, and the creation of systems to ensure safe vessel traffic.

The complex in the Bechevinskaya Bay is intended for transfer of LNG from ice-class LNG carriers sailing from the Gulf of Ob region to LNG carriers without ice reinforcement. The latter will deliver gas to consumers in the Asia-Pacific region.